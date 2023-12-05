Longtime Fircrest police Chief John Cheesman is ‘happy, sad’ about retirement

Chief John Cheesman worked for the department for 41 years.

FIRCREST, Wash. — After serving his community for 41 years, retiring Fircrest police Chief John Cheesman said it’s time to spend more time with his wife and two daughters.

“Happy, sad, you know?” said Cheesman when asked what it was like to retire from the agency he started working for in 1982.

“I’m going to miss the community, the community members, especially the kids,” said Cheesman.

Cheesman grew up in Fircrest, a city of just over 7,000, in the middle of Pierce County.

His favorite part of the job is visiting students at his former school, Whittier Elementary School. Cheesman routinely played with students on the playground during what he called his "Lunch Buddies" program.

He said he always made reaching out to young members of the community a priority.

“Those relationships are so important because as they grow, they become part of our community,” said Cheesman.

After he turned in his police car at the end of the day on Friday, May 12, he received a police escort back home along Fircrest streets lined with members of the community Cheesman served for decades.

