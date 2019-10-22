EVERETT, Wash. — Heavy rains have caused a pile of lumber to accumulate in the Snohomish River along US 2 near Everett.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation have brought in a crane and boats to help remove the debris.

The crane is currently blocking the right lane of eastbound US 2 from Everett. Drivers should expect delays in that area through the evening commute. WSDOT said the right lane could remain closed through Wednesday morning.

WSDOT officials said they are working as quickly as possible to clear the log debris buildup from the piers because too much pressure can damage the structure.