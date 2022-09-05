Local food bank struggling to replenish baby formula amid national shortage

The White Center Food Bank had to toss 1,000 pounds of formula due to a recall. Replacing the supply has been a significant challenge.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Back in February, the White Center Food Bank learned of the voluntary recall of baby formula. The organization tossed 1,000 pounds of formula in the trash, and it's been struggling to re-stock.

The food bank has 500 parents visit a month to pick up things they need. It's estimated 300 of those families need formula.

"The biggest items we distribute through this program are diapers and formula," said White Center Food Bank executive director Carmen Smith.

The formula shelf at the food bank sits less than half full. Smith said the brands they currently carry aren't what parents are looking for, or in some cases needing.

"Usually, the shelf would be very full and we'd have more choice and variety in the types of formula we can offer our baby pantry customers," said Smith, "The most popular types of formula are missing from the shelf."

In February, the Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas produced in Sturgis, Michigan. The FDA said it's investigating consumer complaints of bacterial infections in four infants who consumed powdered infant formula produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

Now several months later, the facility remains closed. The closure and supply chain issues have created a nationwide shortage. Datasembly, which tracks grocery prices, said at the end of April nearly 40 percent of baby formulas were out of stock.

"It's not impossible, but it's really a challenge. Having to bounce around from store to store, exhausting all options," said Smith.

With no end to the shortage in sight, Smith said the food bank is looking at options to help families navigate the shortage.

"We're looking at alternative options for us as an organization. Potentially, being able to at least offer families with babies looking for formula some sort of gift card so at least that way it can alleviate some of the cost burden that they see," said Smith.