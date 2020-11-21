Local church gives away 1,500 turkeys to families struggling during pandemic

Eastridge Church in Issaquah and West Seattle gave away more than 1,500 turkeys, 1,500 bags of groceries and about 10,000 pairs of gloves Saturday morning.

The church did this as part of its annual Turkey and Groceries Giveaway event, knowing the need is even greater this year.

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the number of people relying on food assistance in Washington state has more than doubled to 2.2 million people according to Kids Count in Washington.

Eastridge Church Pastor Steve Jamison said the turkey giveaway event means as much to church members as the families receiving the help.

"The appreciation level is huge and a lot of times people stand there with tears in their eyes and just you know, say thank you," Jamison said. "It's our privilege, you know? It really is that statement in scripture, really true, it is better to give than to receive."

This event has been part of Eastridge church for the last 17 years. This year, church members know they're making an even greater impact.