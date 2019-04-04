SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is expected to announce a resolution Thursday to a 2018 lawsuit that claimed Motel 6 voluntarily provided guest lists to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement without the guests’ knowledge or consent.

The suit alleged the motel chain gave agents information for at least two years, including names, date of births, room numbers, license and license plate numbers, and other private information.

At least six Washington locations shared information that resulted in six people being detained, according to Ferguson.

When the lawsuit was filed in January 2018, Ferguson said four of those businesses had shared personal information for at least 9,151 guests.