Caesars Superdome fire caused by pressure washer igniting

It's unclear what caused the fire, or how severe the damage is.

NEW ORLEANS — A fire has broken out at the Caesar's Superdome on Tuesday, causing heavy smoke to billow from the roof of the stadium visible for miles.

ASM Global, the company that manages the stadium, said the blaze started after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire around 12:35 p.m.

Doug Thorton, the vice president of stadiums for ASM Global tells the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the fire started in the stadium's "gutter tube" while workers were pressure washing the roof.

The fire was quickly extinguished and deemed under control as of 1:05 p.m.

Workers could be seen scrambling on the roof as the flames burned. New Orleans EMS said one person was taken to University Medical Center with minor burns.

Thorton told the newspaper that the fire did not threaten the integrity of the building.

At one point, the active flame could be seen from the roof of the Superdome, but that flame has disappeared and the dark smoke whitened before dissipating.

