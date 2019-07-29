Snohomish County is taking a proactive approach to litter following growing complaints from residents.

The Litter Wranglers, a group of six seasonal employees, respond to resident emails and phone calls in regards to trash on unincorporated roads. The team will work April through October.

The program started in 2017 as a pilot initiative.

So far this season, the Litter Wranglers have filled more than 3,280 bags of trash.

"By us concentrating on the litter, the road maintenance crews are able to focus on the actual road repairs and the vegetation repair maintenance and all the things they have to do," said Scott Taylor, a Snohomish County Solid Waste operations supervisor.

RELATED: Snohomish County clears 11 tons of trash, RVs in a week

Taylor says the program is one way residents can feel good knowing their voices are being heard.

"They honk when they're stopped at the traffic safety zone ... they try to give them some encouragement," said Taylor. "It's definitely a community feeling like they're being listened to."

The Litter Wranglers have covered more than 380 miles of road since April and are expected to outpace last year's collection.

You can track how much trash is collected this season here.

To request litter removal, call the Litter Wranglers at 425-388-7500 or email PWRM@co.snohomish.wa.us.