Lime — the San Francisco company that operates shared bright green bicycles and scooters in cities throughout the country — is launching a pilot program in Tacoma, Wash., Friday.

The Tacoma pilot will include free-floating electric-assist bicycles and electric scooters. Representatives from Lime and the City of Tacoma plan to debut the pilot and demo the mobility devices Friday afternoon.

