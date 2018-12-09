A Snohomish family had a shocking Tuesday night when lightning struck an outdoor fence and traveled inside their home.

Jenny Graves said the storm seemed right overhead when she saw a bright flash of lightning, followed almost instantly by a loud crack of thunder. Then she noticed the smell of an electrical fire.

The family called 911 and Snohomish County firefighters came to inspect the property. They determined lightning struck an outdoor dog fence, traveled through the wired fence controller, and zapped an indoor outlet.

Graves tweeted a photo of the singed outlet and wrote, "SUPER lucky the curtains didn't catch fire!" She says damage was isolated to the outlet and fence controller.

No one was hurt, including the family dog Petey. Graves says they are thankful for the firefighters who responded. She even kept a sense of humor during the scary situation, with this tweet:

"Remember when we all learned how to tell how far away a storm is while watching "Poltergeist"? Well, when the flash and the crack are absolutely simultaneous, the storm has made it's way inside the house! LOL!"

