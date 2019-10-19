SEATTLE — A lightning strike hit in a West Seattle neighborhood Friday night, knocking a tree down and rattling windows in several houses.

Residents said a loud boom shook the entire neighborhood. Some thought it was an explosion.

The tree that was hit did minor damage to one home, and at least one window was blown out.

No one was hurt and the lightning did not set off any fires.

There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. Check the complete forecast here.

