License plate shortage forces Thurston County to issue paper permits

Washington is currently experiencing a statewide license plate shortage and vehicle owners will not be able to get updated hardware for at least 60 days.

If you’re a car owner in Thurston County and are needing a new license plate – it might be a while.

Washington is currently experiencing a statewide license plate shortage and will be unable to provide the metal hardware for the foreseeable future.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Corrections (DOC) had to slow down license plate production and is now doing its best to catch up.

As a result, the Thurston County Auditor’s Office is working with eight private licensing subagents to issue temporary paper permits – similar to what you get when purchasing a car from a dealer.

These licensing subagents include places like Ralph’s Thriftway, Hedden's Pharmacy and UCBO - Yelm Community Services, which are private businesses that provide licensing services to residents in Thurston County.

The paper permits will last for 60 days and will come with tabs that can be placed on future metal plates.

This shortage is only impacting those with passenger vehicles, meaning motorcycles, trucks and trailers are in the clear.

Increased DOC staffing and out-of-state outsourcing will begin July 31, but there is no clear idea of when the supply chain will be restored.

“While we haven’t heard for certain when metal plates will be available, we hope our customers are patient while we work through this,” said Mary Hall, Thurston County auditor.