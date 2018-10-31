Two, possibly three Pierce County library branches would likely close if a library levy fails next week, according to the library systems managers.

“I can’t imagine what will happen in a community where libraries close,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax.

Lomax said locations for potential closures had not been determined yet. The Pierce County Library System operates 20 branches.

Lomax said without voter approval for a property tax increase, two or three branches will shut down, some locations will start closing on Sundays, and budgets will be reduced for community events and new book purchases.

The library system needs voter approval to get more than an annual one percent increase in funding.

“We’re capped at how our revenue can grow,” said Lomax. “It doesn’t keep up with the cost of doing business.”

Lomax said the average homeowner in Pierce County, those who own a home worth $320,000, would pay $32 more a year in property taxes if the levy is approved.

