W Seattle to host 'Bursting with Pride Drag Brunch'

SEATTLE — On the morning of PrideFest - W Seattle will host a "Bursting with Pride Drag Brunch."

A portion of brunch proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project supports the mental health of LGBTQ young people by advocating for preventative and intervention efforts at the federal, state, and local level to address factors that place them at a significantly higher risk of suicide.

Ahead of PrideFest events on Sunday, June 25, W Seattle is welcoming people to attend the Bursting with Pride Drag Brunch. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

W Seattle is the official hotel for Pride Month in Seattle. It was the first hotel to raise the Pride Flag.

The 21 and over event will include a brunch buffet, a signature Anita Spritz cocktail or mocktail, and show admission. A cash bar will be available as well.

