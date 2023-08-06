Seattle LGBTQ+ entrepreneur aims to make health and fitness inclusive: 'It's all about respect'

"We all deserve to be treated equally and fairly across the board.” Tiana Duncan, Indigo Movement founder, advocates for LGBTQAI+ rights through fitness community.

SEATTLE — A series of free summer events at Pier 62 in Seattle kicks off Thursday.

The events hosted by Friends of Seattle Waterfront range from live music, dance and fitness classes, IndigiQueer Festival, Korea Expo and Festival, Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin performances, Caribbean Sea Fest, art, skateboarding, and more.

A free fitness event set for Sunday will be led by Tiana Duncan, the founder of Indigo Movement and a licensed massage therapist. The event is an hour-long full-body kickboxing and mobility class.

Duncan said all ages and all fitness abilities could participate from 11 a.m. to noon.

Her fitness classes happening throughout the summer are aimed at creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone to work out.

Duncan described herself as a champion for diversity, social justice, LGBTQ+ rights and environmental preservation.

She launched The Duncan Connection, a non-profit providing holistic resources, fitness classes, and swim lessons to underserved communities in the South Seattle area.

Duncan identifies as queer.

“This is my community," Duncan said. "Even if I wasn’t queer, I would advocate for a group that is marginalized. I think we as people are forgetting that with marginalized communities - if one community is being under attack - it’s going to be a ripple effect down the line.”

As Pride Month gets underway, Duncan said it's important to ensure health and wellness settings are safe and welcoming to everyone, including the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We have to come back to humanity as all humans," Duncan said. "Regardless if you’re able to resonate with this community or not, we’re still humans and we all deserve to be treated equally and fairly across the board.”

Duncan said there are ways health and wellness businesses can create inclusive and safe spaces for people of all abilities and from all communities.

“Creating paperwork and documentation that actually asks people what their pronouns are," Duncan said. "That makes them feel respected and seen. At the end of the day as humans – it’s all about respect.”

Duncan will be hosting several summer series fitness events. You can see the full schedule of free events at Pier 62 by clicking here.