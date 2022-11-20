Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'

Julia's on Broadway already had increased security, but incidents like the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub only add concern for the community.

SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub.

Places like Julia’s on Broadway in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood are meant to be a safe haven for many.

"For people to kind of come in and have such hatred in their heart to take that away from people because it really does, it makes the community scared to go to the places that are designated for us, for us to be safe," said Shay Fox, the host and production manager at the iconic brunch spot.

Fox said hearing the news of Saturday’s mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub is terrifying, and even more concerning since one of her close friends is one of the managers of the nightclub.

"I reached out to her, and she said 'I'm heartbroken, I'm numb, it's wild that these things are still happening in 2022, it's scary,'" said Fox.



Fox said unfortunately in this day and age, many in the LGBTQ community have to deal with the fear of people inciting hate and violence in their spaces every day. Even at Julia’s, which dealt with its own incident a couple months ago involving a man and a gun.

“We got some aggressive people out here in Capitol Hill, it was just a reach, and we came in and took care of it,” said Fox.

Fox said Julia's now has a safety protocol in place which includes a handful of security checkpoints for patrons. Staff now also get extensive training in handling crisis and emergency situations.

"There are going to be people that are opposing us, for the way we choose to live and the way we choose to entertain,” said Fox. “We can't let that keep us down and what doesn't hinder us only makes us stronger."