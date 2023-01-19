YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination

A worker at the Stanwood YMCA reported scratches, bruises and cigarette burns on a 3-year-old's arms. His parents say it was a complete fabrication.

STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse.

Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.

But the couple said the YMCA’s story doesn’t add up.

"It's hard to put in words. Scary is the first thing. Humiliating, a little traumatizing," says Sarah Ferarro.

Last month, Sarah and her wife Tabatha dropped their two children at the Stanwood YMCA Kids Zone and went to work out.

Three days later they were visited by CPS at their home, stating a YMCA worker saw scratches, bruises and even cigarette burns on their 3-year-old son's arms.

"I walked in to seeing strangers and my kid being in his underwear and I'm like what is going on," says Tabatha.

The couple is adamant there were no signs of abuse, whatsoever, and immediately took their boy to a pediatrician to document that.

They took pictures and provided KING 5 with photographs of unmarked skin, as well as the results of a pediatrician's exam finding "no other bruising, scratch marks or burn marks."

"We thought it was the wrong family," says Sarah. "CPS said the same thing. They wondered if [the YMCA] got the wrong family."

Representatives from the "Y" are quick to point out they never accused anyone of abuse.

They say their workers are mandatory reporters and any sign of potential wrongdoing must go to the authorities.

Patsy Cudaback, chief operating officer for the Snohomish County YMCA tells KING 5, in part, "The call was made because our staff observed signs of abuse and it's our legal obligation to contact authorities. We conducted an internal investigation and found that staff followed the procedure mandated by law. There are times when CPS may discover, upon investigation, that there is no credible abuse."

But the Ferarros can't help but wonder why CPS was called in the first place.

"The timing of it, I mean it's hard to look past the timing of it," says Tabatha.

The Ferarros claim they'd never dropped their children at the Kid Zone together -- as a couple -- and they confronted "Y" management concerned that someone there filed a false report because of discrimination over their same-sex relationship.

"I had a meeting with them and I asked them to please give me something to make me think that's not it, and they couldn't give me anything," says Sarah.

The Ferarros have retained an attorney but say all they really want is for the "Y" to enact transparency and oversight policies to keep kids and their parents safe.

"There need to be repercussions for these staff members that made false reports and there needs to be training in place so this never happens to another family," says Sarah.

The Stanwood YMCA told KING 5 it takes reports of discrimination very seriously, but would not comment on any potential action against the employees involved.