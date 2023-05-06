Exploring LGBTQ+ identity during Pride Month

How do you identify? It’s a simple enough question, but for the LGBTQ+ community, it can be a way to take ownership and pride in one’s gender and sexual identity.

SEATTLE — Since the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in 1970, the month of June has been designated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Every year, the month marks an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

This Pride Month, KING 5 sat down with six members of the community in Seattle, who remind us they’re more than just a single part of an acronym.

Ruth Utnage, who said she is transgender and identifies as pansexual, was one of the six people we spoke with in Seattle.

“I understood something had to change and I have always felt feminine and had been made fun of for it as a child,” Utnage said.

She made it clear she’s proud of her identity.

“I owned who I was and it was like two scales coming off my eyes,” she said. “I don’t know how to describe it, but it was a very liberating experience.”

However, it can be a challenging experience to navigate.

“I didn’t have anybody to look to to be like, OK, if I don’t think I’m trans and I know I’m not cis (cisgender), I don’t know where that is in the middle,” said Aary Gariss.

Realizing one’s identity isn’t something that happens overnight. For many, it’s something that happens over a lengthy period of time.

“I really came into my queerness slowly, if not in actions then in understanding,” Gariss said.

For some, it’s something they’ve known most of their lives.

“I knew that I was trans since I was a very young child,” said Jessica Alalawi, who identifies as a trans woman. Her husband, Nas Alalawi, identifies as a queer individual.

“In my teenage years, when I realized I had feelings for another man, I didn’t express it because of the way I was raised,” Nas Alalawi said. “You know, I felt it was wrong and sometimes I still do have a battle in me.”

As we celebrate Pride this June, it’s important to also acknowledge the lived experiences of those in the community. While parts of the U.S. offer a certain number of freedoms and safety when it concerns the LGBTQ+ community, the same can’t be said everywhere in the world.

“I was almost killed because of it,” said Nas Alalawi, who grew up in the Middle East.

As an immigrant and Southeast Asian of Chinese descent, that fear is something Victor Loo recognizes.

“Growing up in Singapore was very challenging because you cannot be gay at that time,” Loo said.

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges in the U.S. While Washington is generally considered a safer space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and more specifically Seattle, there is still a fear that lingers.

“People don’t try to pick on me. I’m not an easy target and I guess that’s part of my privilege, right?” said Marc Shelffo, who, in his own words, identifies as gay, but is a white male who presents as masculine.

Not everyone feels the same as Shelffo.

“When I look at other states and the more than 500 anti-trans bills in America right now, I'm glad that those bills aren't necessarily coming from my state. Does that make me feel safer in America? No. Does that make me safer in my home? A little bit, yes,” said Jessica Alalawi.

All we spoke with agree Seattle has been something of a haven.

“When I actually arrived in Seattle and started living here, I see people living out and proud. That's when I said, you know what, this is me and it’s OK to be who I am,” said Nas Alalawi.

Something else all agreed on was hopefulness. For Utnage, that means the next generation is being raised with an understanding that is different than previous generations.

“I see young people making so much progress. I see the work they’re doing,” Gariss said. “I see the way they are able to come into themselves at an earlier age.”

As a final message, several urged others to respond with love and conveyed something many within the LGBTQ+ community might agree with: We’re just like you.