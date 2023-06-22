Dressing with intention: Fashion a form of protest this Pride weekend

Drag queens helped style customers at the Capitol Hill Goodwill Thursday afternoon for a pre-Pride event.

SEATTLE, Wash — The LGBTQIA+ community and its allies are gearing up for the Seattle Pride Parade this Sunday, and this year, the event comes after a slew of national legislation aimed at the transgender and drag communities.

For this reason, local drag performers like Pupusa told KING 5 they are looking forward to bringing even more pride to the parade this weekend.

"With the legislation and everything, it’s just more important to be like, louder, prouder, and more in your face," said Pupusa.

Fashion goes hand-in-hand with self-expression, and fashion means so much more when there’s an intention behind it.

So Pupusa, alongside two other Seattle drag queens, Lavish Leone and D'Monica Leone, spent the day at the Evergreen Goodwill on Capitol Hill encouraging others to style themselves freely and unapologetically.

"Drag is like, finding unique things and finding them on a budget," said Pupusa.

The Leones said they believe the theme of this year's event will be non-conformity and breaking the mold.

"It’s OK to have kids and also do drag. It’s okay to be a woman and also do drag," said Lavish Leone.

Their fiercely colorful and patterned ensembles will be intentionally constructed.

"Every day that we wake up, it’s an act of retaliation," said D'Monica Leone.

They said pride is an important quality to exude in the face of adversity.

"You can be a parent and be a drag queen, you can bring your kids to drag shows and they’re safe. There are so many things that we are trying to disprove and I think pride is a really big way to do that," said Lavish Leone.

Pupusa echoed that sentiment and encouraged the community to attend the event.

"Like pride is not just for the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s for everyone," said Pupusa.

Every purchase made at the Capitol Hill Goodwill Thursday will go to support Goodwill's free education and job training programs.