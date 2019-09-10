RENTON, Wash. — A man was arrested Wednesday in South Seattle after leading police on a lengthy car chase.

It started when Bellevue police responded to a "violent domestic disturbance" in the 1300 block of 145th Place SE. When they arrived, the suspect fled.

The suspect drove onto southbound I-405 around 10:30 a.m., according to a tweet.

The chase appeared to go through Renton and ended in South Seattle.

J.C. Coleman, who witnessed the end of the chase, said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle he was driving after it appeared to begin smoking. He said the suspect then ran over to an occupied minivan and attempted to steal it.

Coleman said he ran for cover in case anyone started shooting.

Police surrounded the vehicle before arresting the suspect near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and S. Rainier Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

Bellevue and Seattle Police Departments and the King County Sheriff's Office responded to the chase.

According to Bellevue police, the domestic violence victim is an ex-girlfriend of the suspect. She suffered minor injuries. Detectives are investigating an assault, attempted kidnapping and attempted murder, according to Bellevue police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.