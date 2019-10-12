The best new view of the Space Needle might be from inside the Seattle landmark’s gift shop — if you’re intrigued by a LEGO version of the famous tower.

Wayne Hussey, a model creator and BrickCon director, has created a 14-foot-high, 150-pound reproduction of the Space Needle using 55,000 LEGO pieces and it’s on display now at Spacebase. “I don’t really remember when I first decided I wanted to build a model of the Space Needle,” Hussey said in a news release, “but I almost can’t remember not wanting to.”

The model sports an orange — er, Galaxy Gold — top just as it did in 1962 when it opened for the World’s Fair. Hussey said he visited the attraction several times and used books, magazines and photographs to make his model as accurate as possible, using mostly white, black, gold and orange bricks.

