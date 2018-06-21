Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that nine children were brought to the state in the aftermath of family separations at the border.

According to the Seattle office of Kids in Need of Defense, a non-profit legal organization, the nine children are between 12 and 17 years old.

The kids are staying at homes run by other non-profit organizations that care for young immigrants. Six of the nine kids are staying in the same home. All of them are getting legal help from Kids in Need of Defense.

“All of the kids that we work with, all unaccompanied children, just about, have experienced trauma, gang violence, domestic violence, or some other kind of trauma,” said Janet Gwilym, managing attorney of the Seattle office of Kids in Need of Defense.

Gwilym has met with most of the nine children and says they are, at times, emotional, after a traumatic few months away from their parents.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there are 167 adult detainees at a federal prison in SeaTac. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project says at least 50 of those detainees are parents who have been separated from their children. Kids in Need of Defense says none of those adults are connected with the nine children in Washington, who are without their parents.

The kids here are in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, within the Health and Human Services department.

The goal is to reunite the kids with their families, but Kids in Need of Defense says that process, which can take months, is slowing down because of additional layers of approval. Also, some family members, who may be undocumented, are now quite fearful to come forward.

