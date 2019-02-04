An amendment to change Shoreline's recycling rules may not be legal.

The city council was expected to vote Monday on an amendment to Shoreline's 10-year contract with Recology. The proposed changes would raise monthly rates and fine poor recyclers in an effort to meet Chinese import restrictions on contaminated materials.

During the council's public comment period Monday evening, a concerned citizen from the Shoreline area questioned the legality of the proposed change.

In 2016, a King County Superior Court judge voided a Seattle ordinance barring people from throwing compost in the trash. Judge Beth M. Andrus ruled the ordinance unconstitutional.

Seattle had previously passed the ordinance to require the trash collector to tag garbage cans that contained more than 10 percent compostable material with education information.

The Associated Press reported that a group of Seattle homeowners sued the city, saying the law violated privacy protections.

The Shoreline resident cited Judge Andrus' ruling Monday night, sharing concerns that the city council members had not thoroughly vetted the proposed amendment.

"My main concern is the legality of this action," she said. "Has Shoreline's legal department looked into the legality of this new amendment?"

The proposal before the Shoreline City Council echoes the Seattle ordinance of 2016. The so-called Inspection and Tagging program would send Recology employees to inspect recycling containers approximately twice a year and leave a marker indicating the effectiveness of the customer's sorting.

Residents that repeatedly failed Recology's inspection process would be subject to a contamination fee.

City council members present at Monday's meeting voted to postpone the Recology contract vote until May.

