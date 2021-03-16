Leavenworth's Oktoberfest canceled again this year due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers said doing anything less than the authentic Oktoberfest celebration that's normally thrown would be a disservice to their loyal attendees.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — It will be another with without the Leavenworth Oktoberfest. Organizers announced Tuesday the annual festival is canceled for a second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19 we are still facing so many State guidelines that affect our entertainment, food service, dance floors, singing, social distancing and the list goes on," said a statement from the organizers. "By canceling this yearly event now, we can protect our patrons from losing their deposits for accommodations and travel expenses."

Organizers said they felt that doing anything less than the authentic Oktoberfest celebration that's normally thrown would be a disservice to their loyal attendees.