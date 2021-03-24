Lawsuit dismissed against King County deputy in 2017 shooting death of Tommy Le

While a settlement has not been confirmed, attorneys for the family of Tommy Le scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

A lawsuit has been dismissed against a King County deputy in the 2017 shooting death of Tommy Le in Burien. While legal action against the deputy has been dropped, "King County remains (a) defendant in this lawsuit," according to court documents.

A settlement has not been confirmed, but attorneys for Tommy Le's family scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

An outside review of the case found "serious gaps" in the sheriff's office investigation, KING 5 reported in September.

In 2017, King County Sheriff's Deputy Cesar Molina shot and killed 20-year-old Le in Burien.

The sheriff's office initially said Le was threatening neighbors with a knife and charged towards deputies with a weapon in hand. Authorities later admitted he was shot in the back and was holding a pen, not a knife.

In 2020, an independent review conducted by the OIR Group found King County's Use of Force Review Board did not consider key evidence in determining whether use of force was justified -- including evidence that Le was likely running away from deputies when he was struck by the bullets.

The family filed a civil rights lawsuit against the county and the deputy, who was cleared of any wrongdoing.