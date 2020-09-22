Lawmaker wants to retire Native American team names at Washington schools

Washington state Rep. Debra Lekanoff (D-Bow) says derogatory nicknames and stereotypical caricatures of Native Americans cause lasting hurt.

The first Native American woman elected to the Washington state House of Representatives says she is drafting legislation to remove Native-themed mascots and team names at public schools.

The Northwest News Network reports this has been a goal of Native American leaders, but found new momentum after the NFL team in D.C. changed their name to the Washington Football Team.