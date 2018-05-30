Law enforcement agencies from across Washington state are gearing up for a special torch run Wednesday.

The 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Washington and serves as a lead-in to the opening ceremonies of the annual State Spring Games.

According to the Special Olympics Washington website, the torch run is the largest grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics Washington and features more than 13 of these types of runs across the state.

Related: Special Olympics USA Games begin in Seattle on July 1

Related: Seattle landmarks lit up in purple to mark Special Olympics countdown

This year, the groups will converge at Pacific Lutheran University on Friday evening to kick off the opening ceremonies to the State Spring Games. The torch runs begin Wednesday at various locations throughout the state.

On Friday, local Special Olympics athletes will be joined by members of the Marysville Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) for their torch run that will begin on 145th and Highway 99 (Aurora Avenue North) around 4:30 a.m. They will run down Highway 99 until they get to 5th and Cherry where KCSO will join the athletes and Marysville PD.

Over 2,000 athletes throughout the state will come together to compete in swimming, powerlifting, soccer, cycling, and other athletics during the event.

WATCH: Keeping the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games healthy

© 2018 KING