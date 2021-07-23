Clark County deputy shot and killed in Vancouver; search for 'person of interest' continues

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a deputy has been killed in a shooting. Vancouver police have detained two people and are searching for a third suspect.

A Clark County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in Vancouver, Wash. on Friday.

Two people have been detained and police are still searching for a third person of interest, according to a press release from Vancouver police released on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Pointe Apartments on NE 109th Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing three gunshots.

At around 8 p.m. Friday, law enforcement asked people who live near Interstate 205 and Northeast 87th Street to stay inside their homes as they searched for three suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

During a press conference, Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the deputy was taken to a local hospital. Around 11:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the deputy had died. Sgt. Waddell did not give any details about what led up to the shooting.

A KGW crew saw a large police presence outside PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center around 10:45 p.m. Police cars appeared to hold a procession, which is a common way to pay tribute to someone in law enforcement who died during the line of duty.

"This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area," Waddell said in a press release. "Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times."

