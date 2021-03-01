Diver cleans up batteries from old Puget Sound boat wreck

The Honey Bear sank in Seacrest Cove in West Seattle decades ago, and has been an established destination for local divers and marine life.

SEATTLE — A local diver is making it her mission to help clean up the Puget Sound.

Laura James is diving into Seacrest Park Cove in West Seattle to help clean up debris left behind from a sunken boat.

The Honey Bear sunk decades ago, now James is working to remove some exposed batteries from the boat. The Honey Bear has been a local destination for divers, and for the marine life that has moved in.

According to James, the wreck has degraded enough for the boat's battery banks to be exposed. She is documenting her trips on her blog and on her YouTube channel.