New Mount Vernon clinic aims to remove barriers to mental health care for Latino community

The facility is the first and only fully bilingual behavioral health clinic in Skagit County.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — From the moment you approach the front desk at Consejo Counseling you can see it is a different type of clinic.

Murals of farmland populated with people of Hispanic descent cover the walls, and the staff very much reflects the community that surrounds them.

"My life experience is very valid to this community," therapist Mary Garcia said. "So, I'm able to provide those services with the understanding of what it feels like."

Garcia is one of six bilingual counselors at Consejo, with a dozen more to follow.

It is the first and only fully bilingual mental health clinic in Skagit County offering therapy to the local Latino population.

The center is removing one major obstacle coming between people and the help they need.

"A lot of people do shy away from wanting to get those services because they have that language barrier," Garcia said.

The last census showed Latinos comprise 20% of the county's population. They are the fastest growing group.

Many work in the agricultural fields of the Skagit Valley, living in poverty with multiple families sharing one residence because affordable housing is so scarce.

Therapists say there can be a stigma surrounding mental health issues and some fear being deported if they seek counseling.

Consejo Executive Director Mario Paredes said his team will treat the "whole individual."

"We assess the client for behavioral help needs, but we also assess the client for other needs they may have," says Paredes. "Those may include immigration. Those may include housing."

In its first week of operation, Consejo has already confirmed 25 clients. That number is expected to triple over the next two months.

The center does not serve Latinos exclusively. Adults, children and families from all walks of life are welcome.

Those without insurance can pay on a sliding scale according to their income.

The goal is to better connect with a community to help bring more positive outcomes to their stories.

"Counseling is an important part of healing and success in life," says Garcia. "I think that providing these services to the Latino community will help them be much more successful."



