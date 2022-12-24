Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to stores after winter storm

With Christmas just a day away, scores of Washingtonians got their last-minute shopping done after Friday's storm.

SEATTLE — Icy conditions this past week left a lot of people stuck at home, and many small businesses closed on Dec. 23, during what's usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But with road conditions much better Saturday in Seattle, last-minute shopping was taken to a new level.

"It's the last day, before the big day, right? So, everyone's out getting their last-minute gifts," said Meghan Gee, the manager of Horseshoe Boutique along Ballard Avenue.

The streets of Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood were packed. But instead of being packed with ice like Friday, it was packed with shoppers.

"It's been bustling since we've opened up the doors, so we're really happy that the ice has melted away and everyone's coming in and getting their shopping done," said Gee.

She said Horseshoe Boutique was one of the only stores open Friday, which Gee said is usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"A lot less foot traffic yesterday for sure with the ice storm, you could barely even walk outside so it definitely hurt business," said Gee. And that hurt was also felt by shoppers.

"I landed on the pavement once coming down here and everything was closed,” said Boaz Levi, who was shopping with his daughter on Saturday. “So, we tried yesterday, and we're back today."

Not only were there long lines at retail stores throughout Ballard, but video also sent to KING 5 from viewers showed long lines at grocery stores throughout King County. Gee hoped all the shoppers were providing their own gift, the gift of kindness, to all the people working "the day before the big day."