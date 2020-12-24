Pandemic precautions greet last-minute Christmas shoppers in Puget Sound

While shoppers still flocked to Puget Sound stores this Christmas, new precautions are in place to encourage social distancing and safety.

Many Puget Sound stores were packed this week with customers trying to get in some last-minute Christmas shopping.

”We’re doing the local business thing, giving them some business,” said Gary Grondin.

The Grondin family spent the day shopping at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood. Concerns about the pandemic didn't deter them from heading to see Santa.

”It’s definitely different now, but not entirely different. Still feels the same, just with a mask on,” said Ashley Grondin.

Christmas shopping has certainly taken on a new look this year.

Security guards are making sure shoppers wear masks, and handing out free masks to those who need them -- all while helping shoppers stay socially distanced.

Special technology is being utilized to update staff about how many shoppers are inside the mall at any given time, in order to comply with capacity restrictions.

Stores are utilizing contactless curbside pickup so shoppers don't have to step foot inside.

”I think we did a pretty good job of being flexible and our customers have been really great at being flexible,” said Alisa Inouye, owner of Savory Spice.

Inouye said she's had to keep staff small and adjust to store capacities on top of making sure she had enough products to fill the shelves.

She's thankful for the customer support of her locally-owned business and she's remaining optimistic about the year ahead.

”It’ll be tough for brick and mortars now, especially because so many people are turning online. It's going to continue to be a huge challenge to try to get people to come in,” said Inouye.