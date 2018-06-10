The NBA’s exhibition game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at KeyArena on Oct. 5 had a meaningless score. But it was emotional for anyone who came out to witness the final event at the building at Seattle Center.

It was the first NBA game played there since the Sonics left in 2008. It will also be the last.

In September, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Oak View Group President Tim Leiweke signed off on a $700 million makeover of the arena.

There is a mandate from the city that demolition of KeyArena cannot begin until the NHL awards an expansion team to the city. On Oct. 2, the National Hockey League's Executive Committee recommended that the city's bid move forward. A final vote is expected until early December.

However, after Durkan and Leiweke signed the plan on Sept. 24, Leiweke said he'd like to begin construction in the next 30-60 days.

