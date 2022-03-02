4 flights leaving Sea-Tac hit with laser strikes

KCSO said in the last few weeks, laser strikes have become a constant issue on Friday and Saturday nights.

SEATAC, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration said four flights were hit with a green laser near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Friday.

The aircraft were all just a few miles from the airport. The FAA said the four flights were Alaska Air Flight 1323, Sky West Flight 3553, Horizon Flight 2180, and Spirit Airlines Flight 2956. All four aircraft landed safely, however, the FAA said laser strikes are a serious safety threat that continues to rise.

Following news of the laser strikes Friday, the King County Sheriff's Office looked to catch the lawbreaker in the act. The department flew a helicopter near the airport and the laser was pointed in its direction.

"I kept turning to bring it around and then I saw the person shinning it at us and we started flying in that direction," said the helicopter's pilot, King County Sheriff's Deputy Alex Paul.

KCSO said in the last few weeks, laser strikes have become a constant issue on Friday and Saturday nights. Deputy Paul believes he was able to pinpoint Friday night's strikes to a neighborhood in Burien but not a specific property.

Many high-powered lasers have the ability to disable a pilot. People caught can face criminal penalties and $11,000 in fines per violation. In 2021 the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.

"Districting a pilot in those final minutes can be catastrophic. That's what makes it a federal crime. They're potentially putting lots of lives in danger," said Paul.