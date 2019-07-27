The PNW Open is the largest tennis tournament in the Pacific Northwest. This weekend, $50,000 of prize money at stake and the way it will be paid out highlights an issue that has become a battleground for women in sports.

The gender pay gap persists as we see professional athletes fight for what they say is fair.

Recent data shows, on average, women make $0.79 for every dollar made by men in the U.S.

It is a disparity being felt in sports too, but at Tacoma Lawn Tennis Club, they are sending a different message.

Nick Moxley is part of the pro-staff at the tennis club. He said a decision was made to do away with the pay disparity.

"Why are the women not getting equal prize money? They are just as entertaining. They play just as long, just as hard," Moxley said.

This will be the third year that the PNW Open offers equal prize money for both men and women.

"It is the biggest prize money we have ever had with $50,000," said Moxley.

Tennis player Megan McCray, from San Diego, said her skills have taken her to many tournaments. This weekend in Tacoma will be a return trip for her.

"I actually won the singles last year, the singles title," she said.

As she works to make her passion her profession, she's noticed the pay is not always fair.

"At some opens, the women don't get the same money as the men. You will have the men getting like $2,000 and the women, like, maybe a few hundred," McCray said. "We do the same things. We practice. We workout. We have long matches too."

McCray is happy to be at the tournament in Tacoma where women and men are playing for the same prize.

For that same reason, attorney Lara Herrmann, the CEO of Herrmann Law Group, is happy to support the PNW Open.

"I wouldn't be a title sponsor if they weren't giving equal pay. So that is very important to me," Herrmann said. "I want it to put pressure on the other sports. We are sending a message both politically and also emotionally that these types of opportunities are happening right now."

The tennis club said paying fair is paying off.

"By upping the prize money and making it equal, we have started drawing players from all over the world," said Moxley.

Last year, the tournament had 38 athletes competing in women's singles. This year, the number is up to 52.

You can watch the tournament this weekend at Tacoma Lawn Tennis Club.