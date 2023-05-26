Large mobile home fire in Bonney Lake under arson investigation

No injuries have been reported, but the fire did spread to two vehicles and a camper.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Crews battled a large mobile home fire in the Prairie Ridge neighborhood of Bonney Lake on Friday morning.

East Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 22400 block of 127th Street E to find a well-involved mobile home fire.

A defensive attack was begun, but the fire spread to two vehicles and a camper, and EPFR say there was an explosion that may have been a propane tank.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told KING 5 it is believed to be arson.

People are asked to avoid the area.