Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at an Everett appliance store Friday night. The building of Judd & Black collapsed in the flames.

Several stations responded to the fire, which broke out around 7:20 p.m. Friday. The building is located at 3100 Hewitt Ave.

The fire was visible from I-5 near US 2 and resulted in several motorists pulling over to watch the fire. There are no injuries to report from the firefight.

The Everett Fire Department says the building had no sprinklers since it was built before current fire code.

Follow Everett Fire for developments.

© 2018 KING