A large fire is burning near the Everett waterfront. A building is fully engulfed in flames near Marine View Drive by the Everett Marina.

Flames can be seen for miles away. A witness said an apartment building under construction caught fire. It's unclear if the fire has spread to other structures.

Neighbors are using garden hoses to put out flames and hot spots in their yards.

Massive fire in Everett at unfinished Marine View Drive apartment building. pic.twitter.com/pIS1zMe8lt — Joey Thompson (@byjoeythompson) July 17, 2020

#BREAKING - @EverettFire working a impressive structure fire along Marine View Drive. This is the view from Mukilteo about 5 miles from the fire. Flames appear to be 50+ feet high from this vantage point. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/HAXNdnNKkB — Dustin Gagne (@DustinGagneK5) July 17, 2020