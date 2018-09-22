Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at an Everett appliance store called Judd & Black. The building has partially collapsed.

There are no injuries to report at this time. It is unknown how the fire started. The building is located at 3001 Hewitt near I-5 in Everett. The fire is visible from WSDOT traffic cameras on I-5 near US 2.

The Everett Fire Department says several stations from the area are battling the structure fire. The department says this building has no sprinklers, since it was built before current fire code.

Streets in the area are blocked off for the firefight.

Watch KING 5 News for developments:

© 2018 KING