History will be made at the Ballard Locks Wednesday. The Star Legend will be the largest cruise ship to ever pass through the locks.

The Star Legend will be at Pier 66 in Elliot Bay from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It plans to travel through the Ballard Locks around 1 p.m. and return around 7 p.m.

You should be able to see the ship from the Ballard Bridge and the Fremont Bridge somewhere between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the way out, and between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the way back.

This will be the first time the Star Legend will visit Seattle and it’s the first time the company Windstar has been back with one of its ships in 20 years.

The Star Legend is 440 feet long and its widest point is 63 feet wide. The ship will have 7.5 feet to spare on each side as it enters the locks. The ship carries 212 guests and is taking a special detour on its first-ever sailings up to Alaska.

In the past few years, there have been a few unique vessels that have made their way through the locks. In 2016, a family moved a home from Seward Park to Bainbridge Island via the lock. And in 2017, a destroyer ship passed through.

