Landmarks and buildings in Seattle and around Washington state will be illuminated blue to honor Paul Allen, who died last month at the age of 65.

The remembrance begins at dusk Saturday and will continue through Sunday night.

"Our family and all of us at Vulcan continue to be touched by the outpouring of support from so many of the people Paul's life touched. These beacons of light in Paul's memory are a wonderful tribute and a reminder there remains important work to do," said Jody Allen, Paul Allen's sister.

The following buildings and landmarks will be lit:

Amazon's spheres in South Lake Union

Microsoft City Center

CenturyLink Field

T-Mobile

Columbia Tower

PEMCO

Washington State Convention Center

Washington State University

University of Washington

Union Square

WSDOT's 520 bridge

Microsoft's Los Angeles and New York City campuses will also participate.

Paul Allen died from complications associated with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. His death came only a few weeks after publicly announcing the Lymphoma was back nine years after he was first treated for the disease. He was undergoing treatment and said he planned to fight it "aggressively."

An outpouring of supportive messages came flooding in after Allen's investment company Vulcan confirmed his death.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen," Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote. "From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.

"But Paul wasn’t content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people’s lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, 'If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it.' That’s the kind of person he was.

"Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."

