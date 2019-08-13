LAKEWOOD, Wash — Lakewood police are investigating "very suspicious" circumstances that may be related to a possible child abduction.

Police got a 911 call at 5:50 p.m. Monday reporting suspicious activity and a possible abduction in the area of 83rd Avenue SW and Garnet Lane SW near Oakbrook Elementary School.

A 13-year-old girl was at the school waiting for a ride when she saw someone in a motorhome-type vehicle stop and grab a boy from the street, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the suspect vehicle to be a Toyota or Nissan style camper with dark tinted windows. Police were able to locate the vehicle on JBLM property shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said they made contact with the people associated with that vehicle and were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have not located the child and also said no one has called to report their child missing.

"We're investigating something very suspicious right now, but that's all we have," police said.

The child was described by the witness as a 10-year-old, white male, 5'0'', thin build, wearing a blue or green shirt.

Police said if the public has any information at all about the incident to contact them.