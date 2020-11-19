Lakewood police host annual food drive to help food banks hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

The annual Fallen Officer Food Drive started 11 years ago after the deaths of four Lakewood police officers.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking the community to donate and participate in their annual food drive as food banks across the region continue to suffer as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Fallen Officer Food Drive started 11 years ago after the deaths of four Lakewood police officers.

Officers Ronald Owen, Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Sergeant Mark Renninger were gunned down in a coffee shop in November 2009.

Since the tragedy, the community has rallied around the Lakewood Police Department in support of the annual drive.

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro said whether law enforcement is supported or not, Lakewood police will always continue to give back.

"No matter how critical people may be of us or how unsupported we may be, we are still here. We are still here to help those in need and do what we can to help our community," said Zaro.

The official food drive event is happening across the street from the Lakewood Police Department and will last until 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers are asking the public to join them in social distancing by staying in their cars and wearing masks during the event.

Non-perishable food items or monetary donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Nov. 23: