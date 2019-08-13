LAKEWOOD, Wash — Lakewood police investigated a credible report of an abduction on Monday, but determined the report to be unfounded.

Police got a 911 call at 5:50 p.m. Monday reporting suspicious activity and a possible abduction in the area of 83rd Avenue SW and Garnet Lane SW near Oakbrook Elementary School.

A 13-year-old girl was at the school waiting for a ride when she said she saw someone in a motorhome-type vehicle stop and grab a boy from the street, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a camper with dark tinted windows. Police were able to locate the vehicle on JBLM property shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said they made contact with the people associated with that vehicle and ruled out the possibility of an abduction.

Police said no one called to report a child missing, but add the 13-year-old girl did the right thing to report suspicious activity.