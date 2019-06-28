LAKEWOOD, Washington — Word of Life Northwest Pastor Issac Jacobs is preaching forgiveness toward those who wrong his community after his Lakewood church was vandalized.

“They come here and this is a safe haven, we call this a spiritual hospital,” Jacobs said.

Earlier this month, the community's haven was tagged. The black spray paint outlined images and figures aimed directly at Jacobs' religion and the community he serves.

“There is certainly the potential for more charges based on it possibly being a hate crime,” said Lakewood Police Department Chief Mike Zaro.

Police believe two men, who are already facing charges for several vandalism acts across the city, are behind defacing the church.

“I’m glad that the pastor here came forward with the pictures so that we were able to compare both scenes and identify who did this at the church,” Chief Daro said.

Fresh paint quickly covered the hate and inside, the congregation is only stronger.

“Jesus said forgive them for they do not know what they do, and that’s what forgiveness is,” Jacobs said.

Those words will likely inspire Sunday’s sermon. Jacobs said this act of hate will not slow him down.

“Oh, no, in fact, it makes me even stronger when obstacles come; I go head-first toward those obstacles," Jacobs said.