TACOMA, Wash. — One day after turning himself into Lakewood police, 20-year-old Bonifacio Alvarez Reynolds went before a Pierce County judge.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of In Choe, the owner of McChord Mart in Lakewood who was working the register on Oct. 14 when she was robbed and stabbed to death.

According to court documents, a friend of Reynolds talked to the police. That friend said Reynolds told them about the robbery the night it happened.

However, the next morning, Reynolds showed that same friend a news story about Choe's death saying, "I think this was us."

Bail for Reynolds was set at $2 million.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for 24-year-old Marcus Williams, the suspect that police say stabbed Choe multiple times, including once in the heart, before she chased him out of the store. She later died from her injuries.

Marcus Williams is still on the loose.

Lakewood PD

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma and Pierce County are offering $1,000 for information leading up to the arrest of Williams.

"The best information we could get right now is where is the suspect, where is he staying," said Det. Ed Troyer of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Troyer says Williams is considered armed and dangerous. If someone were to see him, they're urged not to approach him, but to call 911.

Reynolds' next court appearance is Dec. 10 for an omnibus hearing.