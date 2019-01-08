PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. —

One Lakewood library doesn't just give out books anymore-- they're providing free produce for those who are in need.

Volunteers run the community garden behind the Tillicum Community Center and library branch. Members of the community who are in need are encouraged to come take anything grown in the garden.

Instead of calling them homeless, Tillicum supervising Librarian Jeanine Adams refers to the recipients as “in transition.”

“People that maybe have had hard luck, who maybe right now need to graze, so they come and pick the harvest,” said Adams.

She said the garden feeds about a dozen people in the community.

Adams said providing fresh, healthy food is just another way the library serves the community’s interests.

“This is an incredible place to break down barriers and hopefully give other people the self-confidence they need to maybe go to the next step,” said Adams.