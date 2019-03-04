A community in Lakewood, Washington is taking the neighborly spirit to the next level with a group called "Springbrook Connections."

Jesse Black and Christine Dodson are two of the neighbors who helped form the community group in 2014. This year, the Pierce County neighborhood alliance grew into a non-profit group.

Springbrook Connections describes themselves this way: "We take pride in consistently maintaining a high standard of living within our community. Our residents are our top priority, and we plan events and programs for exactly that purpose. We’re Springbrook Connections, always there for you."

The area called Springbook Park is in the middle of a South Sound neighborhood that has had historically had few resources.

“Predominantly, our neighborhood is low-income," said Black. "There was a need for food. There was a need for household goods. There was need for community, really. A lot of people wanted the park to be improved so we worked with the city to make that happen."

The area has not only improved, it's also expanding.

“There’s always something active and good that’s happening in Springbrook Park,” said Dodson.

Lakewood Parks & Recreation Director Mary Dodsworth said the city put at least $1 million into the park, which includes a new foot bridge to make it more accessible for young people. There is also a community garden with dozens of beds.

“I come over here and just pick what we have in the community garden and give it to people in our apartment complex that I know need food,” said Kinney Knauls, who is also a member of Springbrook Connections.

“Either we give it to the food bank or I’ll know people in the neighborhood who need food and so it kind of supplements their income going to the grocery store,” said Knauls.

And he said they're just getting started. "We’re getting a greenhouse this year, so we’ll be able to do it through the winter, also,” he said.