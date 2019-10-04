LAKEWOOD, Washington — A non-profit group that helps low-income and homeless families in Lakewood may be homeless soon.

Caring for Kids started providing families in need with food, clothing, and school supplies in 1975.

Since 2012, the charity has used an abandoned Clover Park school for storage and headquarters, rent-free.

The district said the building has become too costly to maintain and is selling the old school.

Caring for Kids founder Diane Formoso said unless they can find a new home by May 2020, they will have to shut down, or at least severely reduce services.

“What I feel sorry for are the kids,” said Formoso, who started the charity when she was a school bus driver for the district.

She estimates they will need to raise $200,000 to stay in business.

Formoso asked interested donors to either call her at 253-279-9777 or send her an email carekids@comcast.net