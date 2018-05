Lake Washington beaches will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for water quality improvement.

Seattle Parks and Recreation will be using aquatic herbicides to control the weed milfoil.

The invasive weed is being cleared from Seattleā€™s freshwater beaches, swim areas, moorages. And high-use recreation areas.

The first treatment is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Click here for a treatment map.

