LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Of all the schools in Washington, a Lake Stevens middle school was selected to design and create an ornament that will be hung on the National Christmas Tree outside the White House this winter.

Each year, one school from each state and U.S. territory is selected to create the ornament.

This year, Cavelero Mid High School in Lake Stevens will represent Washington state. The school serves the district's eighth and ninth graders.

RELATED: One of the last large Christmas tree farms in Pierce County is a family business

Students will be tasked with creating ornaments that represent Washington. Designs could be anything from state flowers to notable landmarks.

Last year, Graham-Kapowsin High School in Pierce County designed ornaments with the Space Needle and Mount Rainier.

Over 1,500 students will participate in this year’s project.

Learn more about the project and other participants here.

RELATED: Snohomish woman helps decorate White House for holidays